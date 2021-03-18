Cop Caught Lying on Arrest Report Thanks to Home Surveillance Camera
COP MISCONDUCT
A Florida man faced years in prison after being accused of attacking a police officer—until footage from a neighbor’s home surveillance camera proved him innocent, ABC Action News reported. Officer Colt Black arrested Chris Cordero for assault on a law enforcement officer on the morning of Feb. 8, stating on his police report that Cordero “began to charge towards his patrol vehicle,” approaching him with closed fists. However, the surveillance video footage proved that statement to be false. The video showed Black and another officer, Travis Worley, beating Cordero. Their police report claimed they thought he was “reaching for a weapon.” The Polk County State’s Attorney’s Office ultimately dropped the charges against Cordero after the video was sent to them by lawyer Sara Jones. Black has since resigned and Worley was placed on desk duty. “These officers who have issues with power and control target people who they know won’t be believed,” Jones said.