Cop City Protester’s Hands Were Raised When Police Fatally Shot Him: Autopsy Report
RAISING QUESTIONS
An Atlanta-based activist whom police fatally shot in January had his hands raised when he was killed, according to an independent autopsy, raising questions about troopers’ allegations that the environmentalist opened fire first. Manuel “Tortuguita” Teran was fatally shot while protesting the building of Atlanta’s controversial “Cop City” training center. Authorities claimed Teran shot at the officers first, prompting them to return gunfire. Last month, the state released body cam footage that captured an officer stating, “Man, you fucked your own officer up,” raising questions from Teran’s supporters about whether the gunfire came from a fellow officer, rather than the activist himself. Teran’s family also filed a lawsuit against the City of Atlanta this week, alleging the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has interfered with the investigation and blocked new body cam footage from being released.