Cop Injured as Car Crashes Into Israeli Embassy Barricade in Tokyo
A police officer was injured in Japan on Thursday when a car smashed into a barricade outside the Israeli embassy in Tokyo, according to local authorities. The driver of the vehicle, identified by police as an unemployed 53-year-old member of a right-wing group, was arrested after the crash on suspicion of obstructing official duties. Authorities say the injuries sustained by the officer, who is in his 20s, are non-life-threatening, with media reports suggesting the cop had a hand injury. Police have not disclosed a motive or whether they believe the embassy was deliberately targeted. The Kyodo News agency reported that the detained driver admitted ramming the barricade and expressed remorse that an officer had been hurt.