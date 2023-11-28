Cop ‘Overwhelmed’ By Weed Smell in Ex-Raiders’ Car During Stop: Report
HIGH SPEED
The Nevada Highway Patrol trooper who pulled over Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer on Saturday night noted he was “overwhelmed” by the smell of marijuana emanating from Teamer’s white Dodge Durango after the 26-year-old was pulled over for speeding. In an arrest report released by the Las Vegas Justice Court on Monday and obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, police said Teamer told cops at the time that he was speeding because did not want to miss curfew, admitting that he was a Las Vegas Raiders player. He was clocked driving at approximately 91 mph in a 65 mph zone. When quizzed about the smell of weed, Teamer–whose eyes were bloodshot and watery–stated he smoked half a joint sometime between 6 p.m. and the time of the traffic stop, at approximately 10:33 p.m. He was taken into custody and arrested, facing misdemeanor charges of DUI first offense, drugs, and speeding 21 to 30 miles over the posted limit, the Review-Journal said, citing police and court records. Teamer was waived from the team on Monday.