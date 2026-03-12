Cop Steals Shooting Victim’s Ambulance After Feeling Anxious
A Bridgeport, Connecticut, police officer suffering a “mild anxiety attack” took an ambulance from a man who had just been shot by police, leaving the wounded person waiting for transport to the hospital, where he died. According to a state investigative report released Tuesday, Officer Erin Perrotta was involved in the pursuit of Dyshan Best, 39, last March when officers shot Best in the back. When the first ambulance arrived, dispatch records from American Medical Response indicated the call was for a “Stab/Gunshot/Penetrating Trauma.” But officers on the scene instead directed paramedics to treat Perrotta first, telling the crew to “hurry up and take their partner.” The ambulance left with the Perrotta while the shooting victim was left behind to wait for a second unit. According to the report, Perrotta told paramedics in the ambulance, “I am fine, I just needed to get out of here,” and declined further treatment. Best eventually arrived at the hospital 14 minutes after the officer, and later died from his injuries that night. Best’s niece, Tatiana Barrett, said she believes her uncle could have survived if he had arrived at the hospital sooner. Perrotta has since been placed on administrative leave in connection with an unrelated matter, according to WFSB-TV.