Cop Testifies Parkland Deputy Knew Gunman Was Inside School

A police officer who charged into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during the 2018 massacre testified Friday that Broward County sheriff’s deputy Scot Peterson told him gunshots had been fired inside. “I said, ‘Hey brother, what do we get?’ He said, ‘Gunshots second or third floor,’” Coral Springs Officer Richard Best told the jury that will decide if Peterson is guilty of child neglect for not confronting shooter Nikolas Cruz. Best said he went in but Peterson stayed behind. Peterson, who was fired after his response to the Parkland massacre came to light, has claimed he did not go inside because he did not know where the gunshots were coming from.