Cop Who Killed Breonna Taylor Didn’t Even Know Where He Was Firing: Report
RECKLESS
The Louisville police officer who fired the shot that killed Breonna Taylor has been found to have fired his weapon indiscriminately and did not even “properly identify a target” when he shot into Taylor’s home, the interim police chief wrote in his pre-termination letter, according to the Courier-Journal. Detective Myles Cosgrove and another police officer who was involved in Taylor’s killing were sent pre-termination letters this week informing them that they would be fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department. Taylor was killed by police in mid-March during the execution of a no-knock search warrant. The Courier-Journal got a hold of Cosgrove’s pre-termination letter, where interim police chief Yvette Gentry wrote that the shots he fired “went in three distinctly different directions, demonstrating that you did not identify a specific target.” “Rather, you fired in a manner consistent with suppressive fire, which is in direct contradiction to our training, values and policy,” Gentry wrote, adding that Cosgrove had fired sixteen rounds in response to the one round from Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend.