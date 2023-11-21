CHEAT SHEET
Cop Under Investigation for Shooting Pedestrian on Freeway
An officer with the California Highway Patrol is under investigation after fatally shooting a pedestrian who was walking along a freeway on Sunday afternoon. The California Department of Justice announced the probe Monday, noting only that “a struggle ensued” when the officer responded to reports of a person walking along the freeway. No further details were provided on the circumstances of the fatal shooting. Footage of the incident posted online by a bystander appears to show the officer fire multiple times at the person after a struggle in the middle of Interstate 105 in Los Angeles County. Neither the pedestrian nor the officer has been named.