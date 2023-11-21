CHEAT SHEET
    Cop Under Investigation for Shooting Pedestrian on Freeway

    SCRUTINY

    Allison Quinn

    News Editor

    An aerial view shows the L.A. skyline and traffic on the East Los Angeles Interchange complex

    Reuters

    An officer with the California Highway Patrol is under investigation after fatally shooting a pedestrian who was walking along a freeway on Sunday afternoon. The California Department of Justice announced the probe Monday, noting only that “a struggle ensued” when the officer responded to reports of a person walking along the freeway. No further details were provided on the circumstances of the fatal shooting. Footage of the incident posted online by a bystander appears to show the officer fire multiple times at the person after a struggle in the middle of Interstate 105 in Los Angeles County. Neither the pedestrian nor the officer has been named.

