Cop Under Investigation for South Korea Crowd Crush Found Dead
A police officer under investigation in connection to a deadly South Korean crowd crush has been found dead, authorities in the country say. The officer, who was only identified by the surname Jeong, had been accused of ordering the removal of an internal police report related to the Halloween-night tragedy. Law enforcement is accused of bungling the incident and not issuing proper warnings when a Seoul street party grew too crowded, with partygoers becoming trapped in a narrow alleyway. All told, 156 people died in the ensuing crowd crush. The Yongsan Police Station, where Jeong worked, is under investigation for allegedly failing to respond to warnings over the increasingly out-of-control party. Jeong was found dead in his home. His cause of death was not immediately announced.