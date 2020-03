As coronavirus deaths mounted in New York, Police Officer Nicholas Torrisi and Police Officer Joseph Feger responded at 12:38 a.m. Sunday to a report of a female in labor.

When the two cops from the 47th Precinct arrived at the address on East 227th Street in the Bronx, they found the woman in the bedroom, so close to giving birth that they radioed for an ambulance.

“Be advised EMS is on backlog and there isn’t an ETA for the next available,” the dispatcher replied.