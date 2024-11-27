Cop Who Fatally Tased 95-Year-Old Great-Grandmother Found Guilty of Manslaughter

A man who had been missing since 1999 has been found after his sister recognized him in a news article seeking the public’s help identifying him. The USA Today article published May 9 said the nonverbal man was a patient a Los Angeles County hospital. On Friday, the man’s sister called authorities, saying she saw a resemblance. After receiving the call from his sister, police eventually found the man at a different LA-area hospital and fingerprinted him to confirm that he was the one reported missing. Capt. Mike Carney of the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office told ABC News that the man’s sister “was very appreciative that we took the time just to follow up on it. He added: “She was over the moon and anxious to call other family members to let them know. It’s going to make their Thanksgiving that much better.” The man’s name is being withheld. His disappearance 25 years ago was voluntary, according to the sheriff’s office.
