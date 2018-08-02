Cop Who Killed CO Homeowner Also Had Fatal Shooting in June

The Colorado police officer who shot and killed a man in his home while he was protecting his 11-year-old grandson from a naked intruder was also involved in a fatal June police shooting, according to The Denver Post. The tragic shooting of Richard Black, a 73-year-old decorated Vietnam War veteran, happened after he shot dead the intruder, identified late Wednesday as 26-year-old Dajon Harper. The cop who shot Black was also involved in a fatal June 27 shooting at a motel, said Aurora Police, who have not identified the officer. In that shooting, cops called to a man to drop his gun, but he fled and the officer fired and fatally struck the suspect. After that shooting, the officer was placed on paid administrative leave—and the incident is still under investigation—but just over a month later he was back on patrol and involved in the fatal shooting early Monday morning. Black, 73, and his stepson tried to physically fight off the attacker but when they couldn’t stop him, Black retrieved a 9mm handgun and killed the attacker. Cops had already been called to the scene and when they apparently saw an armed man they shot him dead.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10