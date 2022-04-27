Cop Who Responded to Domestic Violence Call Admits He Liked Johnny Depp’s Movies

A police officer who responded to a 2016 domestic-violence call involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard said in testimony delivered Wednesday that he liked his work, but did not know hers.

“I guess I liked a couple of his movies,” LAPD Officer William Gatlin said in a previously recorded 2021 video deposition played for jurors in court. “I wasn't rushing out to see them or anything.... I was aware there was an actress by the name of Amber Heard, but I was not totally familiar with her work.”

Upon hearing Gatlin’s statement, one of Depp’s attorneys could be seen patting Depp on the arm while the actor laughed.

Gatlin was the third officer to offer a recorded deposition about the May 21, 2016, incident amid Depp’s $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard. Gatlin said he concluded the two had a “verbal argument” based on information he garnered from two officers who arrived at the scene before he did and said that there was no evidence of domestic violence.

The incident occurred just days before Heard filed for divorce and sought a temporary restraining order application against Depp. Both of the actors have accused each other of abuse, claims that are at the center of the lawsuit about whether Heard defamed Depp when she described herself as a domestic violence survivor in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed.