Cop Who Shot and Killed Amir Locke in No-Knock Raid Won’t Face Charges

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office will not pursue charges against the officers involved in the February shooting of Amir Rahkare Locke, a 22-year-old Black man who was fatally shot within seconds of Minneapolis police entering an apartment with a no-knock warrant for a case that had nothing to do with him.

“Amir Locke’s life mattered,” Hennepin County Attorney Michael Freeman and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a Wednesday statement. “After a thorough review of all available evidence, however, there is insufficient admissible evidence to file criminal charges in this case. Specifically, the State would be unable to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt any of the elements of Minnesota’s use-of-deadly-force statute that authorizes the use of force by Officer Hanneman.”

“Nor would the State be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt a criminal charge against any other officer involved in the decision-making that led to the death of Amir Locke,” the statement added.