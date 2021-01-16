CHEAT SHEET
    Cop Crushed by MAGA Mob: ‘It Was Absolutely My Pleasure’ to Defeat a Racist Insurrection

    Rachel Olding

    Breaking News Editor

    Footage of D.C. cop Daniel Hodges being brutally crushed against a door by a pro-Trump mob trying to storm the Capitol went viral last week. He was filmed crying out in pain as blood pools on his lip. But, in an interview with NBC, Hodges said he would do it all again. “If it wasn’t my job, I would’ve done that for free,” he said. “It was absolutely my pleasure to crush a white nationalist insurrection... I’d do it as many times as it takes.” Hodges said the crowd ripped his mask off, stole his equipment, beat him and sprayed him with chemical irritants. Eventually the police officers were able to push protesters back. Another D.C. cop, Mike Fanone, said he suffered a mild heart attack during the riot and was beaten by rioters with a “Blue Lives Matter” flagpole.

