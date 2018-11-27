Cops Accuse ‘Dangerous’ Cleveland School Security Guard of Raping Multiple Students

Police have accused a “dangerous” 29-year-old security guard at a Cleveland high school of raping and sexually assaulting multiple students. Court records state that one of his victims was a 15-year-old girl who he forced to perform oral sex on him. Derrick Dugger allegedly tracked his victims on social media and sent them photos of his genitals. Authorities say the East Tech High School guard has been charged with rape and is being held in jail on $300,000 bond. A Cleveland Metropolitan School District spokeswoman told Cleveland.com that Dugger is on unpaid leave as police carry out their investigations. A detective wrote in court filings that several students have reported sexual assaults to the school district and that it’s “anticipated” that more will come forward. The records also note Dugger is licensed to carry a gun as a security guard and “is a danger to these young ladies.”
