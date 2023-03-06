Cops Are Investigating Whether Grizzlies’ Ja Morant Broke Gun Laws

CHEAT SHEET
Local Colorado police are investigating whether Memphis Grizzlies player Ja Morant may have broken any laws when he was seen in an Instagram Live video flashing a gun in a Denver-area club on Saturday. Colorado is an open-carry state, but it is illegal to carry a gun while drinking alcohol or while on federal property. NBA players are also not allowed to possess a gun while on team property or while traveling on team business. The Grizzlies were just in Denver for a game against the Nuggets Friday. It is unclear if Morant was drinking at the club, but the basketball player has been placed on suspension while the team and police look into the incident.