Cops Arrest Suspect Over Stolen Unreleased Beyoncé Music
An arrest has been made after unreleased Beyoncé music was stolen from a rental car in Atlanta during the singer’s Cowboy Carter tour. Police confirmed on Tuesday that suspect Kelvin Evans was arrested on Aug. 26 by Hapeville Police and booked into the Fulton County Jail. However, stolen hard drives that included unreleased music, plans for the singer’s live shows, and previous concert set lists have not been recovered. The suspect is accused of breaking into a rental car on July 8, taking suitcases that belonged to the superstar’s choreographer, Christopher Grant, and dancer Diandre Blue. According to a 911 call released by the Atlanta Police Department, Grant told the dispatcher, “They have my computers, and it’s really, really important information in there. I work with someone who’s, like, of a high status, and I really need my computer and everything.” The singer’s father, Mathew Knowles, told Don Lemon last month that he was shocked by the security breach. “I can tell you, Don, her choreographer had better be glad that I’m not still managing her because he would be in hot water!” He added, “Why did he have a hard drive with all of her music? He’s a choreographer. And if he did have it, why didn’t he secure it?”