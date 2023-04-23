Cops Baffled by Mysterious Cow Mutilations Across U.S.
BIZARRE
Authorities in Texas are investigating an eerie string of “occurrences” in which cows have been found dead with their tongues cut out but “no signs of struggle” or even blood at the scene. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says it has been made aware of at least six such cases in the state, while “multiple similar incidents have been reported across the United States.” In a press release earlier this week, the sheriff’s office said they were alerted to the mysterious trend by ranchers who found a dead 6-year-old longhorn-cross cow missing its tongue: “A straight, clean cut, with apparent precision, had been made … The tongue was also completely removed from the body with no blood spill,” police said. Even stranger, they said, “there were no signs of struggle and the grass around the cow was undisturbed. No footprints or tire tracks were noted in the area.” Five other cows were found dead in the same circumstances in different areas, two of them with “the anus and the external genitalia” removed, authorities said. The sheriff’s office said they are working with other agencies to “find answers” about the bizarre cattle mutilations.