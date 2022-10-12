Cops Bringing Search Dogs to Missing Toddler Quinton Simon’s Home

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Georgia police said Wednesday they are bringing search dogs to the Savannah home of Quinton Simon, the 20-month-old who vanished a week ago. It’s at least the third time that authorities have canvassed the house where the little boy lived with his maternal grandmother, who had custody, and his mother and her boyfriend, who were reportedly about to be evicted. It comes a day after Chatham County police revealed they had obtained evidence they think will lead to a break in the case, though they did not provide further details. As the search has marched on, tensions have flared, with Quinton’s grandmother and his babysitter getting into a dramatic screaming match caught on camera.