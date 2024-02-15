Cops Bust 16-Year-Old Involved in Fatal NYC Subway Shooting: Report
A 16-year-old boy was arrested Thursday in connection to a shooting at a New York City subway station that killed a 35-year-old man and injured five others on Monday, the New York Post reported, citing police sources. The teen is allegedly one of three gunmen to be captured by security cameras at the Mount Eden Avenue subway station in the Bronx, where the shooting occurred. Shots broke out in the heart of rush hour, reportedly after a dispute among members of rival gangs turned violent. Police said the shooting’s victims included innocent bystanders who were caught in the crossfire. Beltran Obed Sanchez, one of those unintended targets, died in a Bronx hospital after being shot in the chest. Police have not announced the teen’s arrest publicly, nor did the Post name him, but he was reportedly taken into custody in the Bronx by the US Marshals Service Regional Fugitive Task Force. It’s unclear what charges the teen will face.