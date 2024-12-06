World

Cops Bust ‘The Doll’ Hitwoman Who Allegedly Killed Her Ex-Boyfriend

FEMME FATALE

The 23-year-old is also suspected of being behind other murders.

Leigh Kimmins
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

An alleged hitwoman known as "The Doll" was arrested in Colombia over her reported involvement in several murders including that of her ex-boyfriend.
Departamento de Policía Magdalena Medio X

Police in Colombia have arrested a notorious alleged hitwoman nicknamed “The Doll” who is suspected of being involved in a string of killings, reportedly including one of her ex-boyfriends.

The 23-year-old known to local authorities as La Muñeca, whose real name is Karen Julieth Ojeda Rodríguez, is considered one of the most feared women in the country and is accused of being the mastermind and perpetrator of several murders, according to El Espectador.

One of her alleged victims was even her ex lover, Deyvy Jesús García Palomino, a boyfriend whom she is accused of duping into meeting to sort out money disputes before he was gunned down by others, according to El Colombiano.

She also allegedly carried out a series of targeted murders for the Los de la M gang, an organization reportedly linked to several killings in Colombia’s Santander region.

But her suspected crime spree came to an end when police in the municipality of Barrancabermeja captured Rodríguez, who was paraded in front of cameras alongside an alleged male accomplice with the alias Leopoldo.

“With the capture of alias La Muñeca and alias Leopoldo, a period of calm has been created in the region,” said Lieutenant Colonel Mauricio Herrera, according to The Daily Mail.

The Doll and her accomplice
Rodríguez and an alleged accomplice being displayed by police Policía del Magdalena Medio

“These arrests mark progress in the dismantling of criminal structures responsible for the recent homicides,” he added.

Police video shows Rodríguez sitting in custody. She was reportedly busted with two men, and cops found high-grade weapons during the operation.

The Attorney General’s office is yet to announce charges against Rodríguez and her alleged accomplices.

