Cops Called Over Pro-Abortion CHALK Sign Outside Susan Collins’ Home
CRAFTY
Police in Bangor, Maine were called out after a pro-abortion chalk message was left on the sidewalk outside Republican Sen. Susan Collins’ residence, with colorful lettering reading, “Susan, please, Mainers want WHPA → vote yes, clean up your mess.” WHPA refers to the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would enshrine the right to abortion in law. “We are grateful to the Bangor police officers and the City public works employee who responded to the defacement of public property in front of our home,” Collins said in a statement. Collins describes herself as pro-abortion but believes that the law goes too far by not allowing doctors to opt out of performing the procedure. She has come under fire for supporting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, whom she swore told her that he wouldn’t overturn Roe v. Wade—something he appears to have done in a draft opinion leaked in recent days. While she may be haunted by her misjudgments of Kavanaugh, she can at least rest easy knowing that her front sidewalk is squeaky clean.