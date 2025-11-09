Cops Called to Kris Jenner’s Birthday Bash at Jeff Bezos’ House
Kris Jenner celebrated her 70th birthday at Jeff Bezos’ and Lauren Sánchez’s $165 million Beverly Hills estate on Saturday, and TMZ reports that police were called to the star-studded party. According to the outlet, officers visited the estate twice: first to issue a warning to security over loud noise complaints, and later after learning that fake hedges were blocking the street outside the property without a permit. The Daily Beast has reached out to Jenner’s representatives for comment. The businesswoman and manager celebrated her birthday alongside famous names, including Oprah Winfrey, Mariah Carey, Mark Zuckerberg, Adele, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as well as her well-known children. According to TMZ, Bruno Mars performed at the James Bond–themed party, which led to the noise complaints. Despite reports that police were called, a source told PEOPLE that the party was “everything you’d expect from Kris: over-the-top, glamorous, and full of love from her family.” The source added, “It was obvious that she had the best night.”