Read it at TMZ
Police were called to Lady Gaga’s house in Malibu on Thursday night after a man showed up saying he was trying to give the singer some flowers, according to TMZ. The man, who hasn’t been named, apparently only made it to the end of Gaga’s driveway before her security team stopped him. TMZ reports that he wasn’t arrested over the incident but officers were told that the same guy had been spotted on her property in the past while trying to take other gifts to Gaga. The outlet added that she was at home when police arrived at the property but remained safely inside while authorities dealt with the unwelcome gift-bringer.