Cops Came to Cancer Doc’s Home Twice Before Murder-Suicide: Report
‘VERY PRIVATE PEOPLE’
Police were summoned to the New York home of a prominent cancer doctor several times in the months before she allegedly killed her young daughter and herself on Saturday morning, a neighbor told the New York Post. The neighbor, Bob Stuart, told the Post that the family “had ambulances and police come to their house two, maybe three times this summer. At least twice.” The reason for the response was not immediately clear. Stuart’s wife, Betsy, said that Dr. Krystal Cascetta and her husband, chef and entrepreneur Timothy Talty, were nice but “very private” people. “They came over and introduced themselves when they moved in about two years ago, and then we never heard from them again,” she said. “We didn’t even know she was pregnant.” Talty, who married Cascetta in 2019, was not home at the time of the incident, which police characterized as “consistent with a murder/suicide.” A Post reporter observed professional cleaning crews at the property on Sunday.