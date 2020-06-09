‘Cops’ Canceled Amid Worldwide Protests Against Police Brutality
The Paramount Network has canceled production of its popular series Cops as protests against police brutality continue worldwide. The decision follows the announcement by Paramount Network’s parent company, ViacomCBS, that it would not air the show’s episodes on any of its channels. Cops’ 33rd season was set to premiere June 8, but no episode played on Paramount. Protests have swept the globe in the weeks following the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. “Cops is not on the Paramount Network and we don’t have any current or future plans for it to return,” a spokesperson for the channel told The Hollywood Reporter. Cable channel A&E pulled last week’s episodes of Live PD, which plays arrests and police work in real time and rakes in the most views of any show for the network, but disclosed no plans to cancel the program outright.