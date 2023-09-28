Cops Catch, Arrest Suspect Wanted for Murder of 26-Year-Old Tech CEO
APPREHENDED
Police confirmed the capture of 32-year-old fugitive Jason Billingsley Wednesday evening, arrested and taken into custody just after 11:10 p.m. in the city of Bowie, Maryland. A statement from the U.S. Marshals said Billingsley was “arrested in a collaborative effort between the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and state and local law enforcement,” but provided no other details on how he was caught. Sources told WBFF however that he was “tracked by law enforcement to the MARC Train Station on Laurel-Bowie Road in Bowie, Prince George’s County,” and taken into custody without incident. Baltimore police also confirmed the capture to the Daily Mail. More details are expected to be provided on Thursday. Details of Billingsley’s relationship to 26-year-old tech CEO Pava LaPere, whose body was discovered on the roof of a West Franklin apartment on Monday, is unclear. Billingsley, who is wanted on several charges, including first-degree murder, assault, and reckless endangerment, was nabbed approximately 30 miles from where LaPere’s body was discovered.