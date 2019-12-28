Cops: Cleveland Mom Reported Son Kidnapped So Police Would Look for Stolen Car

Read it at WOIO
Cleveland police say a woman who reported that thieves stole her car with her 12-year-old son inside—triggering an Amber Alert on Friday—was only telling half the truth. According to WOIO, the mother’s 2008 Saturn Vue was ripped off, but the boy was likely home the entire time. The woman concocted the kidnapping story in the hopes that officers would find her vehicle. And they did. Police say two suspects were arrested after a chase. Police said it’s possible the mother will be charged with making a false report.