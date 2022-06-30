Cops ID Killer of Slain Woman Found Wrapped in Carpet Almost 25 Years Ago
ANSWERS AT LAST
Nearly 25 years after the body of Lina Reyes-Geddes was found wrapped in a carpet on the side of a road, police said Wednesday they now know her husband was the killer. In 1998, Lina’s corpse was found by a horrified passerby in Maidenwater Spring in Utah. She’d been wrapped in plastic bags and duct tape, tied with a rope, and then put in a sleeping bag and rolled in a carpet. Local authorities were able to successfully pull DNA from the rope using a specialized vacuum. As Lina’s husband Edward Geddes killed himself and was cremated in 2001, investigators compared the rope DNA with genetic material from two of his relatives, which they say showed conclusively that it was his. “At least there’s some closures, at least there’s answers,” Utah State Bureau of Investigation Agent Brian Davis told the New York Post.