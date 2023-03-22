Cops: Denver Student on the Run After Shooting Two Faculty Members
A male student shot two adult faculty members at a Denver high school on Wednesday before fleeing the scene, according to cops. Police “don’t have any sense” of where the suspected shooter is at this time, although they know his address, Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said. One victim was in serious condition, but was stable, while the other was in critical condition undergoing surgery. The shooting took place around 9:50 a.m. at East High School and occurred during a “security search” of the student, which was a regular protocol with the student due to his behavior, Thomas said. The school will have armed officers through the rest of the school year, and classes are canceled the rest of the week, Denver Public Schools superintendent Alex Marrero said.