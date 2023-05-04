Cops Detain Person in Connection to California Stabbing Spree
BREAKTHROUGH
A person is being held in connection to a series of stabbings that rocked the quiet college town of Davis, California, and led to speculation about a serial killer. The Davis Police Department announced that they had “a person detained in connection with the two homicides and attempted homicide,” that happened over the last week. A press conference will be held on Thursday afternoon. The breakthrough comes after two fatal stabbings on April 27 and April 29, and a third stabbing in which a homeless woman was stabbed through her tent but survived with serious injuries. David Breaux, the first victim, was a well-known local figure nicknamed the “Compassion Guy.” The second victim, Karim Abou Najm, 20, was a UC Davis senior. He was set to graduate in six weeks, according to KCRA. The third victim has not been identified.