After Britney Spears deleted her Instagram account on Tuesday, watchful fans concerned for her well-being called the sheriff’s office in Ventura County, California, and cops were sent to conduct a wellness check on the pop star at her home, TMZ reports. Deputies who went to check on Spears then determined she was in no danger, the site reports. Spears alarmed customers at downtown L.A. restaurant Joey’s last week when they observed her “talking gibberish”; she also announced on Sunday that she’d changed her name to “River Red.”