Cops Do a Welfare Check on Ja Morant After Concerning Instagram Story
TAKING A BREAK
Police said they performed a welfare check Wednesday on Ja Morant after the star Memphis Grizzlies point guard posted a series of cryptic Instagram stories that had fans concerned. “He is fine,” a spokesperson for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office told TMZ Sports, adding that Morant told them “that he is taking a break from social media.” The check came after Morant posted now-deleted photos to his Instagram story of his family, telling them he loved them, followed by a post that said “bye.” Morant’s had a tumultuous year so far, with the 23-year-old facing backlash after he was spotted on social media brandishing a gun for the second time in just a few months. His Memphis Grizzlies were eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.