Cops Find 25,000 Rounds of Ammo in San Jose Shooter’s Home
NIGHTMARE
Investigators discovered rifles, shotguns, handguns, and approximately 25,000 rounds of ammunition at the home of Samuel Cassidy, the gunman who shot and killed nine people before taking his own life Thursday at a light rail yard in San Jose, California, a spokesman for the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said. As reported by KTVU, authorities said they also found 17 Molotov cocktails that had been strategically placed around Cassidy’s home, which he set ablaze before leaving for work. An ex-girlfriend of Cassidy’s described him as abusive and said he had repeatedly forced himself on her sexually during their tumultuous year-long relationship. Cassidy’s father, 88-year-old James Edward Cassidy, told The Daily Beast that he was shocked by the mass shooting, as his son “seemed completely himself” in the days before the incident.