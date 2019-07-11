CHEAT SHEET
WILD NIGHT OUT
Cops Find Rattlesnake, Radioactive Uranium, and Whiskey During Traffic Stop
During a recent traffic stop in Oklahoma, police discovered a rattlesnake, radioactive uranium, and an open bottle of Kentucky Deluxe inside a car that was suspected of being stolen. Stephen Jennings, the driver, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, transporting an open container of liquor, operating a vehicle with a suspended license, and a failure to carry security verification form. Passenger Rachael Rivera was charged with possession of a firearm. The rattlesnake was found during the June 26 traffic stop in Guthrie in a terrarium in the back of the car. Police are still trying to figure out the intended use of the uranium. Guthrie Police Sergeant Anthony Gibbs told FKOR: “It happens to be rattlesnake season at the time, so he can be in possession of this rattlesnake because he has a valid lifetime hunting and fishing license.”