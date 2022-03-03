CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Cops Find Teen Who Allegedly Left Home to Meet Georgia Man She Met on Roblox
‘lucky’
Read it at Miami Herald
Police said that they found a teen who ran away from home after meeting a Georgia man on a gaming app for kids. “We’re truly lucky we found this young girl and she was alive,” Captain John Ivey said during a press conference Wednesday. Howard Graham, 33, was arrested this week in connection with her disappearance and is facing sex trafficking, kidnapping and rape charges after allegedly coaxing the Topeka teen into sneaking out of the house on Feb. 20, two days after connecting on the Roblox app, authorities said. The girl sent a message to her mother on Feb. 24, sharing the address of a store where she had been taken, Ivey said, helping cops to find her.