Cops: Florida Anti-Masker Hosted Illegal All-Male Strip Show
BALLSY MOVE
An all-male revue at a West Melbourne, Florida, tavern was raided and shut down by police on Thursday for allegedly violating a raft of city ordinances related to adult entertainment, according to ClickOrlando.com and partner outlet Florida Today. Although the latest charges apparently have nothing to do with COVID-19, bar owner Gary Kirby in September banned the wearing of face masks in his establishment, the Westside Sports Bar & Grill.
In Kirby’s latest brush with authorities, undercover cops with hidden cameras were in the crowd to document the illegal show, which Kirby has reportedly been warned about in the past. Kirby, 31, advertised the “Men of Utopia” show on Facebook; authorities say he allowed the performers to give lap dances, display their genitals, and touch customers in “certain areas of their bodies,” all of which are banned by the municipality, says an arrest affidavit cited by ClickOrlando. He was booked and released on $250 bond.