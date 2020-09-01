Cops Focus on Tacoma House in Search for Missing Pregnant Woman

Read it at KING5
Police investigating the disappearance of 33-year-old pregnant woman Kassanndra Cantrell executed a search warrant on a Tacoma, Washington, home and called in a forensic team, KING5 reported. Cantrell vanished a week ago after leaving home, one day before she was scheduled to have her first sonogram. Her car was later found abandoned. “She already picked out names for a girl or boy,” Cantrell’s mother, Marie Smith, told the TV station. “I’m hoping she’s just stuck someplace and she just needs us to find her,” Smith added.