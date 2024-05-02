Cops Force Twitch Streamer to Apologize for Calling Russians ‘Yokels’

A 27-year-old Twitch streamer was hunted down by cops in the Russian city of Krasnodar and forced to issue a public apology for saying Ukrainians are better looking than Russians.

Olga Kasyanenko, a native of Ukraine’s Donetsk region who relocated to Krasnodar a few years ago, was also fined nearly $1,000 for supposedly “discrediting” the Russian military with her comments, regional police said in a press release.

Pro-war bloggers first began circulating clips from Kasyanenko’s streams earlier this week, demanding authorities take action. Head of the Safe Internet League Yekaterina Mizulina, whose favorite pastime is siccing law enforcement on anyone who defies the Kremlin narrative online, then roped in local police, according to state-run RIA Novosti.

In clips that Kasyanenko said were taken out of context, the young model can be seen calling Russians “yokels” and “dipshits” while arguing that Ukrainians are “the most beautiful people on the planet.”

In a video shared by Mizulina on Wednesday, Kasyanenko is then shown suddenly apologizing for “discrediting” the Russian army and making “negative statements” about Russians as she stands in front of a map and calendar featuring the Russian flag.

Federal investigators are also probing Kasyanenko’s statements, according to Mizulina, meaning she may face more than just a fine and forced apology.