Cops Get Into Shootout With Armed Man Who Tried to Bust Into FBI Field Office

Ohio authorities have shut down a portion of Interstate 71 in pursuit of a gunman who tried to bust into the FBI’s Cincinnati headquarters before fleeing Thursday morning, according to local law enforcement.

The chase appears to have reached Clinton County, about 40 miles away, where authorities ordered some residents to lockdown around 11 a.m. In a second message 40 minutes later, Clinton County Emergency Management said that an armed man in a gray shirt and body armor had exchanged gunfire with law enforcement. The agency told residents to lock their doors and “remain vigilant.”

In a statement, FBI Cincinnati said an “armed subject attempted to breach the Visitor Screening Facility” at the office at about 9 a.m. Wednesday. “After an alarm and a response by FBI special agents, the subject fled north onto Interstate 71,” the statement said. Agents and state troopers gave chase as the man fled.

Further details about the threat—and ensuing chase, which appeared to be ongoing at 11:40 a.m.—have not been released. Real-time traffic data at OHGO shows a portion of Interstate 71 is closed in Clinton County, northeast of the FBI Cincinnati building.