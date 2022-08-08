Trump Confirms FBI Raid on Mar-a-Lago: ‘These Are Dark Times’

A team of FBI agents raided former President Donald Trump’s oceanside Florida estate of Mar-a-Lago on Monday.

Trump himself confirmed the news in a statement on his social media network, Truth Social.

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” his account posted. “After working and cooperating with the relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate.”

“They even broke into my safe!” he added.

An FBI spokesman from the bureau’s Miami field office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. And no publicly available federal search warrants filed in South Florida recently shed light on why agents were there.

However, Trump has been the target of an ongoing Justice Department investigation that is probing how he illegally made off with dozens of classified and sensitive records when he left the White House in 2021. Prosecutors have been reviewing whether his conduct violated the Presidential Records Act.

According to CNN, the raid on Mar-a-Lago began early Monday morning and law enforcement was focused on searching Trump's offices and personal quarters in his Palm Beach club.

In his statement, Trump—without a hint of irony—referenced the last time a president engaged in criminal behavior that took him down: Richard Nixon.

“What is the difference between this and Watergate, where operatives broke into the Democrat national committee?” he asked on Truth Social.

This is a developing story and will be updated.