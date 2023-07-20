CHEAT SHEET
Cops Have Truck Owned by Gilgo Beach Suspect During Murders: Report
A key piece of evidence against Gilgo Beach suspect Rex Heuermann has been confirmed as being owned by the architect at the time of the murders. A vehicle that had been removed from Heuermann’s South Carolina property earlier this week is now under forensic detail at a Suffolk Crime lab, the Suffolk County district attorney’s office told News 12. The vehicle, a truck, was not identified in the report except for the fact it was removed from Heuermann’s South Carolina home. The South Carolina property is owned by Heuermann and his brother. Investigators claim it was that very vehicle that helped lead them to Heuermann as a suspect in the murders of Megan Waterman, Amber Costello and Melissa Barthelemy.