Cops Hunt for Small Plane Door After Falling Off Mid-Flight Near Buffalo
Cops were on the hunt for the door of a small plane after it fell off mid-flight on Monday afternoon, authorities said. Two people were on board the plane and in the air when the rear door fell off at approximately 5.30 p.m. over Cheektowaga, a suburb in Buffalo, police told WIVB. The plane–a single-engine Diamond DA40–was able to land safely at Buffalo Niagara International Airport and the passengers were uninjured in the incident, but despite searching for it, authorities are still yet to locate the missing door. No reports of injuries or damage to properties on the ground were reported either, police said. Cheektowaga PD told WIVB that the active search “has stopped for us at this time,” but urged residents to make contact if they locate the whereabouts of the door. The FAA will investigate.