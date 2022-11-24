Cops Indicted in Killing of Man Who Called 911 When Car Broke Down
‘PAINFUL BUT NECESSARY’
The officers involved in the shooting death of 22-year-old Christian Glass have been indicted and fired, months after the family held an emotional press conference asking the prosecutor to file charges. Glass was killed in June after placing a call to 911 for help when his car broke down in the small town of Silver Plume, Colorado. A grand jury on Wednesday indicted deputies Andrew Buen and Kyle Gould following “follows months of a painstaking investigation by a team of dedicated investigators and careful consideration by members of our community empaneled to serve on a Grand Jury,” a statement from the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said. According to KDVR, court records show Buen, who fired the fatal shots that killed Glass, “was indicted on counts of second-degree murder, misdemeanor official misconduct and misdemeanor reckless endangerment. Gould was indicted on counts of criminally negligent homicide and misdemeanor reckless endangerment.” The CCSO statement also said preliminary findings of an internal investigation show “there were policy and procedural failures, and the initial news release about the shooting, based on the information available at the time of the incident, does not reflect the entirety of what happened on that terrible night.” It said the indictment “is part of a painful but necessary process.”