CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Cops Investigate Suspected Arson Attack at Anti-Abortion Center
HEATED
Read it at Spectrum News
A blaze at an anti-abortion clinic in Getzville, New York, is reportedly being investigated as a potential arson attack, according to police. The fire started overnight at CompassCare, whose president said that the alleged arsonists left graffiti on the building reading, “Jane Was Here.” He alleged that the writing refers to the abortion rights group Jane’s Revenge, which claimed responsibility for an arson attack in Madison, Wisconsin, in May. Police have not confirmed the graffiti nor the group’s involvement in the New York attack, but are investigating the case.