Cops Question Grandmother, Companion About Missing Toddler Evelyn Boswell

The investigation into missing Tennessee toddler Evelyn Boswell took a turn on Saturday when police arrested her grandmother and a companion in an allegedly stolen car in North Carolina. The 15-month-old was last seen in December by a babysitter but wasn’t reported missing until this week. The Sullivan County sheriff put out an alert for a 2007 BMW and said the people in it were wanted for questioning. Two days later, the car was located and authorities said Angela Boswell, 42, and William McCloud, 33, were taken into custody. Evelyn’s mother, Maggie Boswell, has given police conflicting information about the child’s disappearance, police have said.