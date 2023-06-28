Cops Jail Their 3-Year-Old Son Over Potty Training Troubles: Report
CRUEL LESSON
Two cop parents of a 3-year-old who was having potty training troubles brought their child into the local police station multiple times, even jailing and handcuffing him, to teach him a cruel lesson, the father allegedly admitted. “He was crying. I was getting the response I expected from him,” Michael Schoenbrod told a Department of Children and Families caseworker in an interview, according to body-cam footage obtained by The Daytona Beach News-Journal. The lieutenant claimed the young boy promised to not soil his pants ever again. His partner and fellow cop, Jessica Long, also reportedly partook in the October 2022 punishment. According to the News-Journal, it wasn’t the first time the two have jailed a child. Nine years earlier, Schoenbrod allegedly said he disciplined his then 4-year-old son in a similar fashion for misbehaving at preschool. Schoenbrod, Long, and their attorney did not respond to requests for comment from the News-Journal. It is unclear whether the officers were disciplined by the city, but memos show they’re under internal investigation.