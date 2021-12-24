Cops Kill 14-Year-Old Girl in Dressing Room While Shooting at Suspect in Burlington Coat Factory: LAPD
SICKENING
A teenage girl was fatally shot by Los Angeles police officers as they attempted to take down a suspect who was alleged to have assaulted a woman earlier on Thursday, authorities said. The male suspect was also hit by the officers’ bullets and killed. Officers opened fire on the suspect when they spotted him assaulting another person at a Burlington Coat Factory in North Hollywood, a Los Angeles police captain said. The officers involved in the shooting had been responding to reports of assault with a deadly weapon and shots being fired. One of the bullets went through a dressing room wall, striking the unnamed 14-year-old girl, according to an assistant chief for the police department. The suspect’s first victim was taken to the hospital with “moderate to serious injuries,” according to the Associated Press, which also reported that police were escorting people out of the store nearly two hours after the shooting incident.