The presumed drowning of a rising Dartmouth College junior is being investigated as the possible result of hazing after his body was pulled out of the Connecticut River over the weekend, according to New Hampshire police.

Won Jang, 20, was recovered by offshore search and rescue teams on Sunday evening, a few hours after he was reported missing by witnesses who said they’d last seen him around 9:30 p.m. the previous night.

Investigators said that he had been “attending an informal social gathering at docks near the Dartmouth boathouse.”

A cause of death had not yet been confirmed by Tuesday, but foul play is not suspected, police said in a news release.

“There is some evidence of alcohol involved, certainly from witnesses and talking with things like that. Again, that’s all part of our investigation,” Hanover Police Chief Charles Dennis told local ABC affiliate WMUR. “We did receive an anonymous email this morning through the college that there may be some hazing involved, so we certainly will look into that aspect, too.”

In a statement to the school community, Dartmouth dean Scott Brown offered his condolences.

“We understand that this is very difficult news for our community and encourage you to seek support, whether you need a listening ear or guidance in navigating this challenging time,” he said. “We have been in touch with Won’s fraternity brothers and other friends.”

Jang, a biomedical engineering major, is listed as a member of Dartmouth’s Beta Alpha Omega fraternity on its website.

The frat was subject to disciplinary action for an undisclosed incident in January, according to student newspaper The Dartmouth. An anonymous Beta member described what led to the incident as an “accident,” but declined to go into further detail.